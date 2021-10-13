Critical Review: Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) versus BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP)

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) and BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Easterly Government Properties and BrightSpire Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Easterly Government Properties 0 1 4 0 2.80 BrightSpire Capital 0 0 1 0 3.00

Easterly Government Properties presently has a consensus price target of $25.13, suggesting a potential upside of 19.19%. BrightSpire Capital has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 16.51%. Given Easterly Government Properties’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Easterly Government Properties is more favorable than BrightSpire Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Easterly Government Properties and BrightSpire Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Easterly Government Properties 8.38% 1.66% 0.88% BrightSpire Capital -143.53% 5.08% 1.59%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

86.2% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of BrightSpire Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.0% of Easterly Government Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of BrightSpire Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Easterly Government Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. BrightSpire Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Easterly Government Properties pays out 84.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. BrightSpire Capital pays out 70.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Easterly Government Properties has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. BrightSpire Capital is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Easterly Government Properties and BrightSpire Capital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Easterly Government Properties $245.08 million 7.22 $11.96 million $1.26 16.73 BrightSpire Capital $102.32 million 12.52 -$353.30 million $0.80 12.34

Easterly Government Properties has higher revenue and earnings than BrightSpire Capital. BrightSpire Capital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Easterly Government Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Easterly Government Properties has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BrightSpire Capital has a beta of 1.75, suggesting that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Easterly Government Properties beats BrightSpire Capital on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Core Portfolio, and Legacy, Non-Strategic Portfolio. The Core Portfolio segment consists of Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity, CRE Debt Securities, Net Leased Real Estate, and Corporate segments. The Legacy, Non-Strategic Portfolio segment consists of direct investments in operating real estate such as multi-tenant office. The company was founded on August 23, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

