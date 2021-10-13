Critical Survey: Ryder System (NYSE:R) & Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ)

Ryder System (NYSE:R) and Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) are both transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Ryder System and Hertz Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryder System 0 3 4 0 2.57 Hertz Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ryder System presently has a consensus price target of $80.88, indicating a potential downside of 1.81%. Given Ryder System’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ryder System is more favorable than Hertz Global.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.0% of Ryder System shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% of Ryder System shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ryder System and Hertz Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryder System $8.42 billion 0.53 -$122.25 million ($0.27) -305.07 Hertz Global N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Hertz Global has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ryder System.

Profitability

This table compares Ryder System and Hertz Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryder System 2.91% 12.96% 2.26% Hertz Global N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ryder System beats Hertz Global on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc. engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers. The SCS segment focuses on the provision of integrated logistics solutions, including distribution, management, dedicated transportation, and professional services. The DTS segment includes turnkey transportation solutions. The company was founded by James A. Ryder in 1933 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Hertz Global Company Profile

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides airport and off airport vehicle rental and leasing services. It operates through three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. The company provides its vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly, and Flexicar brands from approximately 12,000 corporate and franchisee locations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand. It rents vehicles on an hourly, daily, weekend, weekly, and monthly or multi-month basis. In addition, the company offers vehicle and lease financing; acquisition and remarketing; license, title, and registration; vehicle maintenance consultation; fuel, accident, and toll management; telematics-based location, and driver performance and scorecard reporting; and fleet management services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a rental fleet of approximately 515,700 vehicles in the United States and 131,500 vehicles in international operations. The company serves corporate and leisure customers. Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Estero, Florida.

