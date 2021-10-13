Croda International (LON:CRDA) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7,729.55

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,729.55 ($100.99) and traded as high as GBX 8,450 ($110.40). Croda International shares last traded at GBX 8,424 ($110.06), with a volume of 264,520 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Croda International from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 9,400 ($122.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,600 ($99.29) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised shares of Croda International to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 6,000 ($78.39) to GBX 8,400 ($109.75) in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) price target on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,700 ($74.47) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 8,450 ($110.40).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8,909.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 7,729.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £11.75 billion and a PE ratio of 46.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a GBX 43.50 ($0.57) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.50%.

In other news, insider Keith Layden sold 9,975 shares of Croda International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,610 ($112.49), for a total transaction of £858,847.50 ($1,122,089.76).

About Croda International (LON:CRDA)

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

