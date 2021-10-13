Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.69

Cronos Group Inc. (TSE:CRON)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$6.69 and last traded at C$6.69, with a volume of 41601 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.81.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CRON shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cronos Group to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cronos Group to C$14.00 and gave the company an “ouperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.79.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

