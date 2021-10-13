Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Trading Down 4.5%

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) traded down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.78 and last traded at $21.80. 2,895 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 276,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.83.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Benchmark raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $13.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.17. The company has a market capitalization of $832.67 million, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.21 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Colin Patrick Mcdonald sold 6,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $128,452.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,659.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $201,091.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 66,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,986 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 65,690.9% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 106.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

