CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $9,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $252.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.67 billion, a PE ratio of -304.50 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $256.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.03. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.10 and a 1 year high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.15.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total transaction of $17,582,060.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.03, for a total value of $264,699.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,090 shares of company stock worth $81,409,403 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

