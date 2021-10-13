CubeSmart to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.32 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for CubeSmart in a report released on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.26.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist increased their price target on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.70.

Shares of CUBE opened at $50.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $55.07.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in CubeSmart by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

