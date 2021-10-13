CubeSmart to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.32 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) – KeyCorp boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for CubeSmart in a report released on Friday, October 8th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.32 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.26.
CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%.
Shares of CUBE opened at $50.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.58, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. CubeSmart has a one year low of $31.16 and a one year high of $55.07.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in CubeSmart by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of CubeSmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.07%.
CubeSmart Company Profile
CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.
