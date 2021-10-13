Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Shares Gap Up to $7.54

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.54, but opened at $7.78. Curis shares last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 622 shares traded.
Several research firms recently commented on CRIS. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Curis in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.
The company has a market cap of $697.96 million, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.50.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Curis by 0.5% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 195,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Curis by 113.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Curis by 198.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.
Curis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRIS)
Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.
