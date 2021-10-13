Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Shares Gap Up to $7.54

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.54, but opened at $7.78. Curis shares last traded at $7.79, with a volume of 622 shares traded.

Several research firms recently commented on CRIS. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Curis in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Curis from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Curis in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

The company has a market cap of $697.96 million, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.50.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 40.73% and a negative net margin of 334.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Curis, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Curis by 0.5% during the first quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 195,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Curis by 113.8% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Curis by 198.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curis during the second quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Curis Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

