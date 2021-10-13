CVCoin (CVN) Market Cap Reaches $45.35 Million

CVCoin (CURRENCY:CVN) traded down 32.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last seven days, CVCoin has traded 39.2% higher against the dollar. CVCoin has a total market capitalization of $45.35 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of CVCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CVCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.66 or 0.00006415 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001751 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00073532 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.73 or 0.00118621 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00074262 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,095.52 or 1.00001801 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,543.67 or 0.06206670 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CVCoin Coin Profile

CVCoin’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,380,890 coins. The official website for CVCoin is crypviser.network . The official message board for CVCoin is medium.com/@crypviser . The Reddit community for CVCoin is https://reddit.com/r/Crypviser . CVCoin’s official Twitter account is @cvcoin_ico and its Facebook page is accessible here

CVCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CVCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CVCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CVCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

