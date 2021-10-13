CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Trading Down 4%

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)’s share price fell 4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $19.42 and last traded at $19.48. 1,072 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 773,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.30.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank lowered CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.03 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of CVR Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.43 and a 200 day moving average of $17.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of 1.95.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVI. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 2,302.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in CVR Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in CVR Energy by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in CVR Energy by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in CVR Energy during the 1st quarter worth $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CVI)

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

