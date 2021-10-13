Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAP) Short Interest Update

Cyber Apps World Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYAP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,300 shares, an increase of 2,447.1% from the September 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,528,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CYAP opened at $0.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.02. Cyber Apps World has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.70.

About Cyber Apps World

