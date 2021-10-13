CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $200.00. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. CyberArk Software traded as high as $175.56 and last traded at $175.33, with a volume of 1787 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $168.59.

CYBR has been the topic of several other reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CyberArk Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CyberArk Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.29.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 302.9% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 675,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,042,000 after acquiring an additional 508,100 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,816,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,149,000 after acquiring an additional 462,494 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 51.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 875,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,090,000 after acquiring an additional 298,851 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in CyberArk Software by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,881,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,058,000 after acquiring an additional 291,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,735,000. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $159.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. The business had revenue of $117.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.31 million. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 8.68% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. Analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

