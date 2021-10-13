CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) PT Raised to $200.00

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.63% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wedbush raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.29.

Shares of CYBR opened at $168.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.42. CyberArk Software has a one year low of $95.12 and a one year high of $171.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.10 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $117.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.31 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CyberArk Software will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in CyberArk Software by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in CyberArk Software by 233.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

