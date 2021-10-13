CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Equal Weight

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CONE. Cowen lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.92.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

NASDAQ CONE opened at $75.99 on Wednesday. CyrusOne has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,899.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.40.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that CyrusOne will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 71,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in CyrusOne by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 20,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.