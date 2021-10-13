Cytokinetics, Incorporated Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.73) Per Share (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cytokinetics in a report issued on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.73) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.91) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.22) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.68) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho started coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

NASDAQ CYTK opened at $36.71 on Monday. Cytokinetics has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 5.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.41.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 179.39% and a negative net margin of 269.48%. The business had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 million.

In related news, insider David Cragg sold 7,569 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total transaction of $265,974.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $170,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,831. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 24.1% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 22.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,920 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 11,275 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 3.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,778 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 421,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, Logos Global Management LP raised its holdings in Cytokinetics by 100.0% during the second quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

