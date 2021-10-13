Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Acquires 3,000 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 19,823,515 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $993,555,000 after acquiring an additional 312,339 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,279 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 169,239 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after acquiring an additional 21,401 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,835,329 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $142,107,000 after acquiring an additional 475,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,235,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $61,910,000 after acquiring an additional 167,710 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on UBER shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $66.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.63.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $46.72 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.05. The stock has a market cap of $88.04 billion, a PE ratio of -73.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.64% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

