Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys 1,600 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 76.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the second quarter worth $1,118,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,654,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 343,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,777,000 after buying an additional 63,929 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,239,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Zai Lab by 9.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 199,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,395,000 after acquiring an additional 17,084 shares during the last quarter. 64.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zai Lab alerts:

In other Zai Lab news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.82, for a total value of $1,728,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Harald Reinhart sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.36, for a total transaction of $1,146,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,167 shares of company stock valued at $32,726,816 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Zai Lab in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.85.

Zai Lab stock opened at $99.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.77 and a beta of 1.11. Zai Lab Limited has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zai Lab Limited will post -6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Zai Lab Profile

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Zai Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zai Lab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.