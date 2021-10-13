Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Decreases Stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lessened its stake in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PDD. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 25.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,367,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,114 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 9.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,369,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,460,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,076 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Pinduoduo by 53.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,314,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,627 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo during the first quarter worth approximately $152,817,000. Finally, Tairen Capital Ltd increased its position in Pinduoduo by 95.1% during the first quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd now owns 2,233,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,990,000 after buying an additional 1,088,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDD stock opened at $93.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.91. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.12 and a 1-year high of $212.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.84 billion, a PE ratio of -259.78 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $3.07. The company had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.53 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 89.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Pinduoduo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. China Renaissance Securities raised Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Pinduoduo from $168.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised Pinduoduo from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Pinduoduo from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinduoduo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.27.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development and management of an e-commerce platform. Its Pinduoduo mobile application offers a selection of merchandise for buyer acquisition and engagement. The company was founded by Hua Lin Cai and Zheng Huang on April 20, 2015 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

