Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $122.36 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.11. The company has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.22 and a 12-month high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Yum! Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.85.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $197,551.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,852.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,114 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $548,766.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,388,047.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,089 shares of company stock valued at $4,142,388. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Further Reading: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.