Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $2.79 Million Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,362 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Electronic Arts by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,124,256 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $691,992,000 after purchasing an additional 138,304 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.6% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,651,661 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $525,218,000 after buying an additional 318,840 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,644,868 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $380,412,000 after buying an additional 214,385 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 2,621,393 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $354,858,000 after buying an additional 73,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,515,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $361,818,000 after buying an additional 118,536 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $1,408,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Chris Bruzzo sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total transaction of $355,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,530 shares of company stock worth $6,753,209. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA opened at $136.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.91 and a beta of 0.90. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.15 and a 12-month high of $150.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.95.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

EA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price target on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $164.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

