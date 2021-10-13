Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Takes $1.20 Million Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 35,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 19.8% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 49,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,682,000 after buying an additional 8,136 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Rollins by 3.6% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,701,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,175,000 after purchasing an additional 59,239 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 37.1% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Rollins by 34.7% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 53,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rollins by 45.7% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 58,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 18,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Shares of ROL stock opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.13. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.00 and a beta of 0.53. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Rollins had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 32.42%. The company had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.80 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 59.26%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.