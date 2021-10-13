Daimler (OTCMKTS:DMLRY) Shares Up 2.2%

Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DMLRY)’s stock price shot up 2.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.98 and last traded at $23.80. 53,696 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 88,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.28.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.19.

Daimler Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DMLRY)

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Mobility. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand.

