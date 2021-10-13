Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) by 590.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,763 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 333,299 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.86% of Daktronics worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DAKT. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daktronics in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Daktronics by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. 58.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DAKT opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. Daktronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $7.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.37 million, a PE ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.19.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Daktronics had a return on equity of 3.69% and a net margin of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $144.73 million for the quarter.

Daktronics Profile

Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

