Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Daseke, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSKE) will post $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Daseke’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. Daseke posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Daseke will report full year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.96 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Daseke.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.40. Daseke had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 90.83%. The business had revenue of $404.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.70 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Daseke in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Daseke from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Daseke from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Daseke has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

In other Daseke news, COO Rick Alan Williams sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.13, for a total transaction of $2,282,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 49,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,980.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Daseke by 198.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 56,406 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke in the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Daseke by 102.7% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Daseke by 1.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. 34.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DSKE stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 474,573. Daseke has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23. The firm has a market cap of $592.08 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.92.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

