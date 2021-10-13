Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.38.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Get Datadog alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG traded up $8.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.42. 184,725 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,073,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.65. The company has a market cap of $47.87 billion, a PE ratio of -907.42 and a beta of 1.01. Datadog has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $150.67.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.44 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a negative return on equity of 3.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 277,984 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $35,167,755.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,268,543.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Laszlo Kopits sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $1,092,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,260,491 shares of company stock worth $304,463,465 over the last 90 days. 20.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Datadog in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Datadog by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.