DAV Coin Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.41 Million (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded up 39.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Over the last week, DAV Coin has traded up 2.4% against the US dollar. One DAV Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAV Coin has a market cap of $1.74 million and approximately $1.41 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00042202 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $175.20 or 0.00307610 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,968.32 or 1.00020782 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.15 or 0.00056453 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004778 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004398 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001304 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000041 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a coin. It was first traded on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The official website for DAV Coin is dav.network . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.