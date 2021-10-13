DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Truist

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Truist from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DVA. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen initiated coverage on DaVita in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DaVita has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.43.

NYSE:DVA traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,228. DaVita has a 12-month low of $84.14 and a 12-month high of $136.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 61.00% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Joel Ackerman sold 37,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total transaction of $4,960,153.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,663,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $48,577.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock worth $5,113,533 in the last ninety days. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DaVita by 72.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DaVita by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

