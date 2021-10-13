Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target Cut to $33.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Delek US (NYSE:DK) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 68.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Delek US in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.46.

Shares of DK stock opened at $19.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06. Delek US has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $27.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.81.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 38.01%. Analysts forecast that Delek US will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Delek US by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,669,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $100,954,000 after buying an additional 1,110,975 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Delek US in the 2nd quarter worth $10,176,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Delek US by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,957,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $150,430,000 after purchasing an additional 359,152 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Delek US by 660.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after purchasing an additional 321,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Delek US by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 822,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,908,000 after purchasing an additional 252,499 shares in the last quarter.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

