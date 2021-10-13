Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. decreased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 77.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 182,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 631,600 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $7,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd lifted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 441,579 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,103,000 after acquiring an additional 36,827 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,735,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $463,448,000 after buying an additional 114,589 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,622,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,882,102,000 after buying an additional 927,297 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,315,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,891,000 after purchasing an additional 218,540 shares during the period. Finally, Sovarnum Capital L.P. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 288.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sovarnum Capital L.P. now owns 35,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the period. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DAL shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

In other news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.30 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

DAL opened at $43.54 on Wednesday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.38) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($4.43) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

