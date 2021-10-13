Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 30,764 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,764 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.14% of Avanos Medical worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVNS. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

AVNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens cut Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Avanos Medical stock opened at $32.04 on Wednesday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.70 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,068.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.43.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Oleary purchased 5,000 shares of Avanos Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $158,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,505.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

