Deutsche Bank AG Buys New Shares in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $484,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $164,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $485,000. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Authentic Equity Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,002,000. Institutional investors own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEAC stock opened at $9.73 on Wednesday. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $9.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.70.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

