Deutsche Bank AG Has $2.47 Million Stock Position in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) by 492.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 247,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 205,912 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $2,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the second quarter valued at about $279,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the first quarter valued at about $304,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the first quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the first quarter valued at about $464,000. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAlta stock opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. TransAlta Co. has a 12 month low of $5.89 and a 12 month high of $11.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.26.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $503.91 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.84%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TAC. CIBC boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransAlta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.81.

TransAlta Profile

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

