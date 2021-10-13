Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Position in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.08% of Avista worth $2,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avista by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Avista during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Avista by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 11,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Avista by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Avista by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP James M. Kensok sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $25,194.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 11,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,138.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David J. Meyer sold 1,143 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $47,925.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,896.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,243 shares of company stock worth $134,675. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVA stock opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.73. Avista Co. has a one year low of $32.26 and a one year high of $49.14.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $298.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.04 million. Avista had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 10.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Avista Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.423 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.95%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Avista from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avista from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avista has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

