Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 21,203 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,203 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.11% of EchoStar worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,452,795 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $58,866,000 after acquiring an additional 186,777 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,480,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $35,537,000 after acquiring an additional 511,955 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,019,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,467,000 after acquiring an additional 519,406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,869 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $23,205,000 after acquiring an additional 347,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 927,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,523,000 after acquiring an additional 65,757 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EchoStar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of EchoStar stock opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. EchoStar Co. has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $28.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.16.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.34. EchoStar had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $499.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EchoStar Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

