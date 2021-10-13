DIAGNOS Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

DIAGNOS Inc. (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 89.3% from the September 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

DGNOF remained flat at $$0.40 on Wednesday. DIAGNOS has a 12 month low of $0.30 and a 12 month high of $0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.43. The stock has a market cap of $27.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

DIAGNOS (OTCMKTS:DGNOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. DIAGNOS had a negative return on equity of 214.90% and a negative net margin of 774.03%.

Diagnos, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare technical services through the use of artificial intelligence (AI). The company offers algorithm development, data analysis, and image processing services. It focuses on the development of its AI tool, Computer Assisted Retina Analysis, which is a tele-ophthalmology platform that integrates with existing equipment and processes at the point of care.

