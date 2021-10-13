DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 69.21% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of DICE Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

DICE stock opened at $24.23 on Monday. DICE Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $40.50.

DICE Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. Its proprietary technology platform to build a pipeline of novel oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. DICE Therapeutics Inc is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.

