Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is focused on the discovery and development of innovative treatments for rare inherited diseases involving the liver and for cancers. The company uses its proprietary RNA interference technology platform primarily in the United States and internationally. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. “

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on DRNA. Cowen downgraded shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRNA opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.52. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $40.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 0.99.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.72% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. The company had revenue of $41.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.44 million. Research analysts anticipate that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Marc D. Kozin acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.66 per share, with a total value of $70,980.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ling Zeng sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $28,640.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $17,036,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $1,469,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $5,290,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 82.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 146,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 66,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (DRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.