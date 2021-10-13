DIGG (DIGG) One Day Volume Hits $112,966.00

DIGG (CURRENCY:DIGG) traded 9.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. One DIGG coin can currently be bought for approximately $49,361.38 or 0.89603901 BTC on popular exchanges. DIGG has a total market capitalization of $24.87 million and approximately $112,966.00 worth of DIGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, DIGG has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001980 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.13 or 0.00063767 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00075960 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.81 or 0.00117650 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,884.13 or 0.99629143 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,441.40 or 0.06247047 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DIGG Profile

DIGG launched on January 22nd, 2021. DIGG’s total supply is 6,613 coins and its circulating supply is 504 coins. DIGG’s official Twitter account is @BadgerDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DIGG (DIGG) is an elastic BTC-pegged token governed by the Badger DAO. “

Buying and Selling DIGG

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DIGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DIGG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DIGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

