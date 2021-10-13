Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Digi International’s earnings. Digi International posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $79.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.16 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS.

DGII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Digi International from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.06.

Shares of Digi International stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average is $19.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.40 million, a PE ratio of 65.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Digi International has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $25.60.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Digi International by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 104,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Digi International by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 8,699 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Digi International by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 11,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digi International in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,566,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Digi International in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International, Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services and solutions. It operates through the following segments: IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. The IoT Products & Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise and government customers create and deploy, secure IoT connectivity solutions.

