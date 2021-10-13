Digix Gold Token Market Cap Reaches $3.81 Million (DGX)

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Digix Gold Token has a market cap of $3.81 million and approximately $3,965.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digix Gold Token coin can now be bought for approximately $51.06 or 0.00092514 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Digix Gold Token has traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00044884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.63 or 0.00218588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.66 or 0.00095414 BTC.

About Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 78,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,637 coins. The official website for Digix Gold Token is digix.global . Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal . The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Digix is an asset tokenization platform that puts gold asset ownership on the blockchain, making digital gold transferrable. Digix' ecosystem is powered by two native tokens: DGX and DGD. DGX is an ERC20 security token which democratizes access to gold. DGX represents physical gold where 1 DGX represents 1 gram of gold. The DGD token gives users the right to profits in the trading of DGX tokens which own the right to gold stored in a vault in Singapore. So if people trade 20 gold bars per day – the DGD token holders will have the profits of the commission from those trades distributed equally amongst themselves. “

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

