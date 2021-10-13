Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 99,299 Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,842,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 99,299 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Calix were worth $87,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Calix by 18.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,882 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Calix by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $82,089,000 after purchasing an additional 771,657 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter worth about $443,000. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Calix by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 46,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Calix by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Calix news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $1,261,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $908,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,629,485.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,290 shares of company stock worth $3,136,701 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CALX stock opened at $56.71 on Wednesday. Calix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $57.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $168.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.00 million. Calix had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 13.16%. As a group, research analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on CALX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Calix in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Calix in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Calix from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

