Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Holdings Trimmed by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,090,211 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Discovery were worth $6,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DISCK. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,463,000 after purchasing an additional 34,993 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 230,750 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 17,377 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Discovery by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 52,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,465 shares during the period. 54.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Discovery from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

DISCK opened at $23.76 on Wednesday. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.34 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

