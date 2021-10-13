DistX (DISTX) Market Capitalization Achieves $15,998.75

DistX (CURRENCY:DISTX) traded down 18.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. One DistX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. DistX has a market cap of $15,998.75 and $21,806.00 worth of DistX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DistX has traded 30.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001989 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.86 or 0.00063687 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.94 or 0.00118645 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00075679 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54,837.34 or 1.00180486 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,431.74 or 0.06269325 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DistX Profile

DistX’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,148,833 coins. DistX’s official website is www.distx.io . DistX’s official Twitter account is @DistXio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DistX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DistX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DistX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DistX using one of the exchanges listed above.

