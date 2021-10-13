Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diversified Healthcare Trust is a healthcare Real Estate Investment Trust. It owns office buildings leased to medical providers, medical related businesses, clinics and biotech laboratory tenants amd senior living communities as well as wellness centers. Diversified Healthcare Trust, formerly known as Senior Housing Properties Trust, is based in Newton, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Diversified Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.60.

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock opened at $3.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $848.62 million, a PE ratio of -3.79, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $2.85 and a 1 year high of $5.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3,126.0% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,378 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Diversified Healthcare Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of senior living communities, medical office buildings, and wellness centers. It operates through the following segments: Office Portfolio, Senior Housing Operating Portfolio (SHOP), and Non-Segment. The Office Portfolio segment consists of medical office properties leased to medical providers and other medical related businesses, as well as life science properties leased to biotech laboratories and other similar tenants.

