Diversified Royalty Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:DIV)

Diversified Royalty Corp. (TSE:DIV) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0175 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

DIV stock opened at C$2.83 on Wednesday. Diversified Royalty has a 12 month low of C$1.74 and a 12 month high of C$2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$343.99 million and a P/E ratio of 36.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$2.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.68.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$9.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.38 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Diversified Royalty will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DIV. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.40 to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Pi Financial lifted their target price on Diversified Royalty from C$4.00 to C$4.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Diversified Royalty to C$3.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

