DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Gap Down to $41.84

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.84, but opened at $40.43. DMC Global shares last traded at $40.59, with a volume of 292 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BOOM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.74. The company has a market cap of $753.68 million, a P/E ratio of 298.88, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). DMC Global had a return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 0.96%. The firm had revenue of $65.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in DMC Global by 576.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in DMC Global by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in DMC Global by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DMC Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in DMC Global by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

