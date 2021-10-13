DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Shares Gap Down to $41.84

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.84, but opened at $40.43. DMC Global shares last traded at $40.59, with a volume of 292 shares traded.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BOOM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of DMC Global from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DMC Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.74. The company has a market cap of $753.68 million, a P/E ratio of 298.88, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.11.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in DMC Global by 576.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in DMC Global by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in DMC Global by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DMC Global during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in DMC Global by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period.
DMC Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:BOOM)
DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.
