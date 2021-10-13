Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 297,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,366 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $138,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 9.6% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 25,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,155,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 52,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 711,996 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $331,684,000 after acquiring an additional 17,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $504.22.

DPZ opened at $480.05 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $505.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $463.68. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.71 and a twelve month high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.99 million. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 13.60%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,080. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 54,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.71, for a total transaction of $29,106,242.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 64,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,726,924.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,710 shares of company stock valued at $36,825,534. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.