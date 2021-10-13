Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Shares Acquired by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) by 30.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,326 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.36% of Domtar worth $9,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Domtar by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,307,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,565,000 after buying an additional 1,200,037 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Domtar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,135,000. Arctis Global LLC purchased a new stake in Domtar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,015,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Domtar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,861,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Domtar by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 894,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,056,000 after buying an additional 83,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFS opened at $55.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.63 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.49. Domtar Co. has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $55.49.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 3.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that Domtar Co. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UFS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Domtar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

