Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 67,800 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 4% from the previous session’s volume of 65,122 shares.The stock last traded at $20.62 and had previously closed at $20.22.

The stock has a market capitalization of $714.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.20.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.36 million for the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a net margin of 63.04% and a return on equity of 43.77%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.3946 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%.

In related news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $78,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama purchased 2,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $33,168.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 10,583 shares of company stock worth $167,853 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DMLP. Botty Investors LLC increased its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 11.1% during the first quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 554,341 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 55,520 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 401,090 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 12.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,627 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 36,172 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 3.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 319,183 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Dorchester Minerals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 156,163 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

About Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP)

Dorchester Minerals LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties and net profits interests. Its NPI represents a net profits overriding royalty interest burdening various properties owned by the operating partnership; and royalty properties consist of producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests.

