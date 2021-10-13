DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,239 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of DraftKings by 62.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184,055 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the second quarter worth approximately $602,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 16.0% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 56,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 7,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 0.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 116,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DKNG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.05.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $48.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.02. DraftKings Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.90 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 2.10.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. The business had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. Equities research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 21,675 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,083,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,362.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,645,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,793,431.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,770,961 shares of company stock worth $262,063,658 in the last ninety days. 62.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

